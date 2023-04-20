The Army awarded a modification to the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control on April 27, 2023 for full rate production for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. The modification increases the not-to-exceed value of the contract. The recent GMLRS FRP delivery order contracts were awarded due to increased demand from Foreign Military Sales customers. The contract modification will leverage an increased production capacity of GMLRS rockets per year with associated services in support of the U.S. Army and FMS/cooperative agreement customers. GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment delivering precision strike beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The munition is the primary round for HIMARS and MLRS family of launchers. Project Manager, Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles, in conjunction with the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal, awarded a modification to the Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract. This effort was led by the Army's Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, in partnership with components across the DoD.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 12:33 Story ID: 443940 Location: AL, US Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army announces contract modification for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.