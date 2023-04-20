Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM, Peruvian National Commission on Aerospace Research and Development, and Peruvian Air Force Sign Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreement

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Apr. 18, 2023) Leaders from U.S. Space Command, the Peruvian...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Courtesy Story

    United States Space Command

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 18, 2023 Release No. 2023-04-01

    U.S. Space Command, the Peruvian National Commission on Aerospace Research and Development (CONIDA), and the Peruvian Air Force signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement, Apr. 18, 2023.

    U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, USSPACECOM commander, Lt. Gen. Carlos Enrique Chávez Cateriano, Peruvian Air Force chief of staff, and Peruvian Air Force Maj. Gen. José Antonio García Morgan, CONIDA director, signed the agreement during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

    USSPACECOM’s Space Situational Awareness sharing program enhances the safety, stability, security, and sustainability of spaceflight for all.

    USSPACECOM holds more than 170 Space Situational Awareness sharing agreements with partners from the commercial sector, academia, and foreign and intergovernmental agencies that share views about responsible behaviors in space.

    Media queries should be sent to U.S. Space Command Public Affairs Office at 719-554-3478 or USSPACECOM.PA.MEDIA@us.af.mil.

    - 30 -

    USSPACECOM

