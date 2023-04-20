USSPACECOM, Italian Defence General Staff Sign Liaison Officer Agreement

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Apr. 19, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Apr. 19, 2023) U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Italian Brig. Gen. Davide Cipelletti, Chief of the Space General Office of the Italian Defence Staff, sign an agreement to assign an Italian liaison officer to USSPACECOM during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 19, 2023. The liaison officer will provide Italian armed forces expertise and insights to USSPACECOM, facilitate communications among Italian and U.S. space units, support U.S.- Italy space-related partnership opportunities, and perform tasks that are mutually beneficial for the U.S.-Italian defense cooperation. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Space Command photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 19, 2023 Release No. 2023-04-02



U.S. Space Command and the Italian Defence General Staff signed an arrangement to assign an Italian liaison officer to USSPACECOM, Apr. 19, 2023.



U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, USSPACECOM commander, and Italian Air Force Brig. Gen. Davide Cipelletti, Chief of the Space Policy Office of the Italian Defence General Staff, signed the agreement during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo.



In order to strengthen the U.S.-Italian military partnership in the space domain, the liaison officer will provide Italian armed forces expertise and insights to USSPACECOM, facilitate communications among Italian and U.S. space units, support U.S.- Italy space-related partnership opportunities, and perform tasks that are mutually beneficial for the U.S.-Italian defense cooperation.



Foreign liaisons officers are direct conduits into USSPACECOM headquarters and represent their host nation’s equities. The Italian liaison officer will serve as the national representative for all aspects of USSPACECOM-Italy cooperation with regard to the military use of space, and share insight and recommendations to improve bilateral and multilateral relationships.



