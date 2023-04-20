Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM, Polish Ministry of National Defence, and Polish Space Agency Sign Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreement

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Command, the Polish Ministry of National Defence, and the Polish Space Agency signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement, Apr. 19, 2023.

    U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, USSPACECOM commander, Lt. Gen. Piotr A. Błazeusz, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and Dr. Grzegorz Wrochna, President of the Polish Space Agency, signed the agreement during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 19, 2023 Release No. 2023-04-03

    USSPACECOM’s Space Situational Awareness sharing program enhances the safety, stability, security, and sustainability of spaceflight for all.

    USSPACECOM holds more than 170 Space Situational Awareness sharing agreements with partners from the commercial sector, academia, and foreign and intergovernmental agencies.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
