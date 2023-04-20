U.S. Space Command, the Polish Ministry of National Defence, and the Polish Space Agency signed a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement, Apr. 19, 2023.
U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, USSPACECOM commander, Lt. Gen. Piotr A. Błazeusz, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and Dr. Grzegorz Wrochna, President of the Polish Space Agency, signed the agreement during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 19, 2023 Release No. 2023-04-03
USSPACECOM’s Space Situational Awareness sharing program enhances the safety, stability, security, and sustainability of spaceflight for all.
USSPACECOM holds more than 170 Space Situational Awareness sharing agreements with partners from the commercial sector, academia, and foreign and intergovernmental agencies.
Media queries should be sent to U.S. Space Command Public Affairs Office at 719-554-3478 or USSPACECOM.PA.MEDIA@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 12:32
|Story ID:
|443933
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSPACECOM, Polish Ministry of National Defence, and Polish Space Agency Sign Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT