USSPACECOM, Polish Ministry of National Defence, and Polish Space Agency Sign Space Situational Awareness Sharing Agreement

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Apr. 19, 2023) Leaders from U.S. Space Command, the Polish Ministry of National Defence, and the Polish Space Agency sign a Space Situational Awareness sharing agreement during Space Symposium 38 in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 19, 2023. Signatories included U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, USSPACECOM commander, Lt. Gen. Piotr A. Błazeusz, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, and Dr. Grzegorz Wrochna, President of the Polish Space Agency. USSPACECOM’s Space Situational Awareness sharing program enhances the safety, stability, security, and sustainability of spaceflight for all. (U.S. Space Command photo by U.S. Space Command photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released) see less | View Image Page