Fleet Subject Matter Experts Needed for Navy-wide Advancement Exam Development

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230428-N-YR423-1753 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 28, 2023) – Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Raymond Rainer, reviews references while attending the Aircrew Survival Equipmentman (PR) Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) in Pensacola, Florida, April 28, 2023. AERRs bring together fleet subject matter experts to develop and review Navy-wide advancement exam content for their rating. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) are needed to participate in upcoming Advancement Exam Readiness Review (AERR) panels in Pensacola, Florida, to review exam banks and develop Navy-wide advancement exams for their rating.



Navy chief petty officers (E-7 through E-9) who are on active duty, Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR), and Reservists on Active Duty for Operational Support, are encouraged to take part in the process by contacting their Type Commander (TYCOM) or rating sponsor point of contact (POC) for application information.



“We host more than 400 senior enlisted personnel annually to conduct AERR panels for 83 Navy ratings,” said Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Command Master Chief Andrew Rockman. “Most of our first-time FSMEs are surprised to learn that the Chiefs Mess owns exam content.”



Rockman also expressed the importance of bringing in the right combination of FSMEs for the AERR panels.



“We need the right mix of skills, rating knowledge, and platform experience to ensure the exam questions are balanced across the entire rating,” said Rockman. “This way, FSMEs can review the exam bank for relevance and correctness, as well as ensure the questions are current and important for what is being evaluated.”



Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Raymond Rainer, who attended the Aircrew Survival Equipmentman (PR) AERR panel in April 2023, believes AERRs are important to keep the exams current.



“In bringing in the subject matter experts to validate the current exam questions and developing new questions, we are helping the fleet stay actively ready and relevant in today’s times with the influx of ever-changing equipment, publications, and messages,” said Rainer.



Rainer believes it is important for all chief petty officers to attend AERRs sometime during their career to have an impact on the future of their rating.



“Not only should chiefs attend the AERR to ensure that they and their Sailors know the process and how to prepare and study for the exams, but as leaders we are also needed behind the scenes to ensure we develop and make the best product that determines a Sailor’s advancement and experience in the Navy,” said Rainer.



Rainer added that another benefit to attending is self-improvement in his own rating knowledge.



“This process has opened my eyes to how the tests are overall created,” said Rainer. “It not only helps the Sailors of the fleet, but it also strengthens the chief’s knowledge as well. It also gives you time to network with fellow chiefs and gives you a sense of ownership knowing that you are directly involved in the advancement of today’s Sailors.”



Each AERR panel typically consists of six to eight FSMEs represented by a good mix of experience and platforms as specified by the TYCOM or rating sponsor, with panels normally held once a year in Pensacola, Florida. Each AERR event is one or two weeks in length. Travel is paid for by NETPDC.



To view the annual AERR schedule, locate a specific rating point of contact, or view AERR eligibility requirements, log into MyNavy Portal at www.my.navy.mil. Search under “Professional Resources,” then “Navy Advancement Center,” then “Advancement Examination Readiness Review.” Contact the TYCOM or rating sponsor POC to determine submission deadlines.



Those selected to participate will receive a selection email from the Navy Advancement Center (NAC) approximately 45 days prior to the start of the AERR panel. Selectees should make early contact with NAC staff to answer any questions they may have concerning the AERR process.



Detailed AERR information and guidance can be found in MILPERSMAN article 1401-020.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provided products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel development throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.