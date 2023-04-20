NMRTC Portsmouth Holds Change of Command Ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va.– Capt. Brian Feldman became Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth’s 80th commanding officer during a change of command ceremony on April 21. Feldman, who will also serve as Director, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, relieved Capt. Shelly Perkins, who served as commander and director since July 2021.



Prior to reading her orders and officially relinquishing command, Perkins reflected on her time in command.



“I have had the opportunity of a lifetime; a front row seat to witness the incredible capability, relevance, and spirit of this team at Portsmouth. I learned from you every day and will take those lessons with me as I continue to grow and serve,” said Perkins.



Perkins thanked her command executive board members, directors, executive officers, command master chiefs and staff, and welcomed the new commanding officer.



“As I move next door, to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, I am thankful I will still get to work alongside the tight team of skilled professionals that is Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and the exceptional people that made this time purposeful,” said Perkins. “Capt. Feldman, you probably already know, but you are taking command of the most innovative and hard-working staff in the Navy. You are the right person to lead this hospital and help write the next chapter!”



Feldman, who served previously as commanding officer of the Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center at NMCP, spoke about the culture Perkins cultivated during her time as commanding officer.



“Capt. Perkins, you have instilled and sustained a culture of excellence and innovation while sustaining an incredibly high operational tempo and fleet focus during your tenure at Portsmouth,” said Feldman. “Rough seas require transformative leaders with vision, patience, respect, courage and faith. You epitomize the thoughtful and dedicated servant leadership that the Navy needs and deserves. I look forward to continuing to work with you in your new position.”



Acting Surgeon General Rear Adm. Darin Via, who presided over the ceremony, likewise recognized Perkins for her leadership.



“You have served as the director of Pediatric Specialty Services, the Inpatient Medical Director, the associate director of Medical Services, and as the chairman of the Pediatric Department,” said Via. It is your outstanding performance during those days that tells me you are ready to lead the ‘First and Finest of Navy Medicine.”



Via went on to highlight some of the command’s accomplishments during Perkins’ tenure.



“NMRTC Portsmouth, your medical warriors have deployed around the world playing pivotal roles in numerous operational missions including Continuing Promise, the defense support of civil authorities and the Fort Pickett mission [for Operation Allies Welcome],” Via said. “You have also pursued level II trauma center verification and designation as well as the creation of a regional cancer center. Thank you for everything you have done to ensure Navy Medicine remained ready and just as important, for taking care of our people and their families.”



NMRTC Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the ’U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital. Since 1830. NMCP, a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, and provides medical care for warfighters and their families. It also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for combat operations and public health crises.

