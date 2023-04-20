A Family Matter

Change of Commands for most of us in the armed services come and go.



Occasionally you attend one so unique, you’ll probably remember it for most of your career.



On Friday, April 28, 2023, Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, held its change of command. Capt. Joseph P. Kerwin’s time as A/Co. commander came to an end. This made way for Capt. John “Jack” R. Kerwin to take over. Indeed, a brother literally following in the footsteps of the other.



Capt. Joseph Kerwin’s time as Arrow Company [A/Co.] Commander can be highlighted by several state active-duty missions to include time in Philadelphia during civil unrest, humanitarian missions during the height of the global pandemic, and time in Washington D.C. during the most recent Presidential Inauguration. It also included a rotation to the National Training Center in Ft. Irwin Calif., an exercise, which is considered the most vigorous of all training venues.



Capt. John Kerwin takes command as Arrow Company Commander while Task Force Paxton [2-112th Infantry Regiment] is preparing for a potential upcoming mobilization.



This may have well been a one-in-a-thousand chance.



However, the master of ceremonies for the change of command, and a Soldier within the ranks of the 2-112th Infantry Regiment is none other than their sister, 1st Lt. Karolyn M. Kerwin.



These circumstances are very interesting, three siblings within the same organization conducting a change of command. So having Cadet Samuel H. Kerwin of B/Co. 2-112 Infantry Regiment, give the invocation makes it even more unique. Three brothers and a sister, giving new meaning to the term, “National Guard brothers and sisters in arms.”



Regardless of the exceptional situation, Lt. Col Eric B. Ponzek, commander of the 2-112 Infantry Regiment, said Capt. John Kerwin was the right choice. ”He is ready to lead, the right choice for the job and the best prepared Soldier to take command as A/Co. commander,” said Ponzek.



Capt. Joseph Kerwin concluded, “It has been an honor to serve with some of the finest Soldiers in the Pennsylvania Army National guard, I will always treasure my time as commander of Arrow Company.”

