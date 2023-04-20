AASAB launches its first-ever MCA program

Photo By Senior Airman Devan Halstead | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ernest Godia, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Devan Halstead | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ernest Godia, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production technician, left, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Summers, a 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, right, receive security forces foundational skills training from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during the first ever multi-capable Airmen training program at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 26, 2023. This new type of training teaches Airmen key functions of various career fields outside of their primary Air Force Specialties. MCA training enhances and broadens Airmen’s capabilities, enabling them to conduct dispersed operations in expeditionary environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead) see less | View Image Page

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing kicked off its first ever multi-capable Airmen training program, April 24.



Airmen from across the wing were given the opportunity to learn key functions of various career fields outside of their primary Air Force Specialties. The goal of this training was to enhance and broaden Airmen’s capabilities, enabling them to conduct dispersed operations in expeditionary environments, preparing them for the warfare of the future.



“The next fight is not just going to be fought behind a computer,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alfredo Hernandez, the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent. “Our technological capabilities are second to none, but now is the time to invest in the capabilities of our personnel. As we’ve seen recently, wars will not be won by the power of technology alone, they will be won by people.”



Hernandez and other senior non-commissioned officers at AASAB came together to write a curriculum and design a training program that would give Airmen the critical skills they need to fight and win in an expeditionary environment.



“We worked with about ten different units to identify the most mission essential taskings from each career field and then incorporated those taskings into our curriculum,” said Hernandez.



The Airmen who participated in the training came from a wide range of career fields and most had little to no experience outside their own specialties. Take Senior Airman Guoming Li, a 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, for example. Li found himself sprinting with a rifle, digging a defensive fighting position, and assembling a communications kit, all within the same day.



“Every morning I woke up excited,” said Li. “Every morning there was something new I got to do that day that was totally different from the day before. Seeing how many different things I can do gave me a huge sense of confidence.”



At the end of the week the Airmen gathered together with senior leadership to discuss what they had learned and to provide feedback regarding the training program. The feedback will go towards improving the curriculum as the wing plans to continue and expand MCA training at AASAB.