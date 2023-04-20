180FW Security Forces Airmen participate in Counter Narcotics Training

Airmen, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, took part in counter narcotics training with the Defiance Police Department at the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio on March 4, 2023.



Airmen who participated in the class learned about a variety of illegal drugs, how they can be concealed in vehicles and other containers, and methods of detection and identification. The training was targeted towards security forces Airmen and the legal staff but was also open to leadership across the base.



“This training gives Airmen the experience and knowledge to recognize illegal drugs and some signs of illegal drug use,” said Tech. Sgt. Frank Herbert, a security forces technician with the 180FW. “Learning about these illegal substances helps enhance our capabilities and leads to improved processes, especially when screening vehicles at the base entrances.”



“The training also gave some insight into how people react when under suspicion,” he continued.



During the class, Airmen discussed identification and detection of illegal substances that may be found in communities surrounding the base such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and hallucinogens.



The class also discussed resources available to law enforcement, at the state and national level, that enable enhanced capabilities for counter narcotics activity.



Airmen with the 180FW Security Forces Squadron often work closely in multiple capacities with local and regional law enforcement agencies such as the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. The 180FW also depends on the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for certain types of law enforcement support on the installation.



“By partnering with local law enforcement, we extend our knowledge and information sharing outside the bases perimeter,” said Lt. Col. Diana Sluhan, commander of the 180FW Security Forces Squadron. “We have extra forces available to respond to emergencies, and we are good members in our local communities.”



Airmen with the 180FW live and work in the surrounding communities throughout Northwest Ohio and beyond. Some Airmen even work as first responders in their civilian career as well, enhancing civil-military partnerships even more.



“The training provided was much more in-depth than entry-level security forces training,” said Airman 1st Class Robert Baker, a security forces technician with the 180FW. “It went really well; I learned a lot of information that I can use in my job.”



This was the first in-depth training in counter narcotics that many Airmen at the 180FW have participated in.



“My hope is that these tactics, procedures and trends help keep the base and surrounding areas more secure,” said Mike Taylor, a drug task force agent with the Defiance Police Department and U.S. Army veteran.



Community partnerships are a key piece of the 180FW mission. The 180FW is made up of more than 1,000 personnel, a majority of whom are traditional drill status guardsmen that live and work in the surrounding areas and are invested in the safety and quality of life of our communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 08:48 Story ID: 443890 Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Security Forces Airmen participate in Counter Narcotics Training, by TSgt John Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.