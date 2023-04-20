12CAB participates in Exercise Swift Response 23

ANSBACH, Germany -- Six AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters, six CH-47F Chinook helicopters, four HH-60M MEDEVAC Blackhawk helicopters, two UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters, and approximately 300 soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade are participating in exercise Swift Response 23, May 7-20, across the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions.



"Exercise Swift Response 23 provides 12CAB the opportunity to integrate and train with our NATO Allies and partners to improve in our ability to rapidly deploy anywhere within the European theater," said Col. Patrick Schuck, commander of 12CAB. "We are eager to begin air assault training with elements of the 11th Airmobile Brigade of the Dutch Armed Forces."



The exercise aims to ensure that credible combat forces are ready and postured in the theater to respond to threats against NATO Allies and partners.



Countries expected to participate include the Czech Republic, Estonia, Frane, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Exercise Swift Response 23 is the first of three exercises comprising the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER 2023.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.



Several media opportunities will occur during Swift Response 23 activities. Journalists interested in the opportunities or learning more about the exercise should email media@army.mil. Follow the latest news and information on DEFENDER 23 at www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

