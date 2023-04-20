Army combat medics undergo sustainment training

Photo By Kirk Frady | Combat Medics (68W's) undergo simulated casualty training at the European Medical...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | Combat Medics (68W's) undergo simulated casualty training at the European Medical Simulation Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on April 25. The simulation center enables a ready medical force for the multi-domain joint warfighter, providing evidenced-based medical and trauma simulation training to all healthcare professionals in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. (Photo by Kirk Frady) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Combat medics undergo sustainment training at the European Medical Simulation Center located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.



Army combat medics are the backbone of Army Medicine and are trained to perform critical, life-saving medical care at the point of injury on the battlefield.



The European Medical Simulation Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center enables a ready medical force for the Multi-Domain Joint Warfighter, providing evidenced-based medical and trauma simulation training to all healthcare professionals in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.



