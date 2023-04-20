LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Combat medics undergo sustainment training at the European Medical Simulation Center located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.
Army combat medics are the backbone of Army Medicine and are trained to perform critical, life-saving medical care at the point of injury on the battlefield.
The European Medical Simulation Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center enables a ready medical force for the Multi-Domain Joint Warfighter, providing evidenced-based medical and trauma simulation training to all healthcare professionals in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.
(Photo by Kirk Frady)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 08:19
|Story ID:
|443886
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army combat medics undergo sustainment training, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
