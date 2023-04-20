Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army combat medics undergo sustainment training

    Photo By Kirk Frady | Combat Medics (68W's) undergo simulated casualty training at the European Medical...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    05.03.2023

    Story by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Combat medics undergo sustainment training at the European Medical Simulation Center located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany.

    Army combat medics are the backbone of Army Medicine and are trained to perform critical, life-saving medical care at the point of injury on the battlefield.

    The European Medical Simulation Center at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center enables a ready medical force for the Multi-Domain Joint Warfighter, providing evidenced-based medical and trauma simulation training to all healthcare professionals in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.

    (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 08:19
    Location: DE
