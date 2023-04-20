Joint Task Force – Red Hill Announces Updated Defueling Dashboard on Webpage

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced today it remains on track to complete the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by June 2024 and released an updated Dashboard. The link can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/Portals/55/JTF-RH/.PDF/JTF-RH%20Defueling%20Update_2MAY23.pdf?ver=b_MCLRPuQapWyaJZ0xr2NQ%3d%3d





For more information about JTF-RH, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

