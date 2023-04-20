CW5 Karen Torres Makes History in the Georgia Army National Guard

Photo By Sgt. Amari Johnson | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Karen Torres is pinned with her new rank by her sisters Master...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Amari Johnson | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Karen Torres is pinned with her new rank by her sisters Master Sgt. Nicole Dutton and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sandra Smith and her father, United States Marine Corps veteran Ed Smith, during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. May 1, 2023. Photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson. see less | View Image Page

The Georgia National Guard celebrated the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Karen Torres to Chief Warrant Officer 5 during a ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta Ga. May 1, 2023. Torres is the first female Soldier to reach the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the Georgia Army National Guard, a fact heralded by Major General Tom Carden, Georgia’s Adjutant General during his comments at the ceremony.



“My vision for this organization is that everyone who walks into this organization on day one sees an unobstructed path to reach their full potential,” said Carden. “Today, we get to see that potential being realized by Chief Torres who will serve as a standard bearer for so many men and women in our organization.”



Torres enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1997 and completed initial training as an Army human resources specialist. In 2006 she was appointed as a Human Resources Technician Warrant Officer. Over the next fourteen years, Torres completed multiple overseas tours to Bosnia, Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan while serving as the subject matter expert in human resources for units of assignment. Joining the Georgia Army National Guard in 2020, Torres now serves as the senior leader management officer for the organization.



“This is a huge accomplishment, both individually and collectively,” said Carden. “Today we recognize not only Chief Torres, but a family that knows military service like very few know it.” Carden recognized Torres’ father, Ed Smith, a United States Marine Corps veteran and Torres sisters, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sandra Smith and Master Sgt. Nicole Dutton who also serve in the Georgia National Guard.



“We owe you and your family a debt of gratitude,” said Carden.



Torres thanked her family for their support and recalled Soldiers who had mentored her in the past, singling out Staff Sgt. Denise Blackwell for giving her the building blocks for success.



“She got me set up with tuition assistance on top of the GI Bill, said Torres. “A few years and two enlistments later, I had two degrees and no student loan debt. Thanks Army!”



Torres noted that the investment Staff Sgt. Blackwell made in her professional development is one of three things she tries to pay forward.



“If Sergeant Blackwell had only given me PFC-level work and challenges, I would have stayed there for a long time,” said Torres who also observed, “If you find a path to success, bring someone with you… and be a champion of others.”