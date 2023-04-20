3rd MXG debuts Mission Generation competition

Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th and 525th Aircraft Maintenance Units...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 90th and 525th Aircraft Maintenance Units compete during the 3rd Maintenance Group’s inaugural Mission Generation Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 28, 2023. The Mission Generation Competition combines the traditional dedicated crew chief, bomb build, and weapons load competitions into one streamlined event, highlighting the integrated team effort it takes to generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 3rd Maintenance Group recently launched its inaugural Mission Generation competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 28, 2023.



The new competition combined the traditional dedicated crew chief, ammunition build, and weapons load competitions into one streamlined format.



“The expanded competition highlights the integrated team effort it takes to generate combat airpower,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Tooman, 3rd Maintenance Group commander.



Members from the 90th and 525th Aircraft Maintenance units competed along with members of the 3rd Munitions Squadron, showcasing the friendly but fierce competition between units.



“This competition format highlights esprit de corps and friendly competition among the different units,” continued Tooman. “This gives us the opportunity for each organization to highlight their top performers and allow them the opportunity to pit their skills against their peers.”



By merging these maintenance competitions, the 3rd MXG units were united to showcase the different components and capabilities that go into creating combat airpower.



“Members of the 3rd Wing got to see how the munitions components are delivered to Ammo and what it takes to assemble them and get them ready to hit the flightline so they can be loaded,” said Tech. Sgt. Lars Wetli, 3rd Maintenance Operations weapons academics instructor. “For real-world mission application, it’s an effective visual demonstration of what it will take to execute our [Agile Combat Employment] missions.”