GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted Operation Kids for military and local community children to participate in mock deployment exercises and increase children’s familiarization with the deployment process in a fun, safe, and engaging way.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 16:12 Story ID: 443853 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Kids 2023, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.