Operation Kids 2023

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted Operation Kids for military and local community children to participate in mock deployment exercises and increase children’s familiarization with the deployment process in a fun, safe, and engaging way.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 16:12
|Story ID:
|443853
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
