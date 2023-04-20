Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Kids 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted Operation Kids for military and local community children to participate in mock deployment exercises and increase children’s familiarization with the deployment process in a fun, safe, and engaging way.

    NEWS INFO

