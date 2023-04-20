Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimble Titan – Integrated Air & Missile Defense Crisis Event

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

    05.02.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense

    More than 130 representatives from 27 nations and four international organizations will convene for the Nimble Titan 24 Crisis Event in Melbourne, Australia, May 17-23.

    Hosted by the Australian Department of Defence, the purpose of the Crisis Event is to explore Integrated Air and Missile Defense policy issues and potential solutions during the crisis phase of conflict. The Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense executes the Nimble Titan campaign on behalf of U.S. Strategic Command.

    Nimble Titan is a global campaign of experimentation set 10 years in the future and is conducted in an unclassified environment. Participants from ministries of defense and foreign affairs convene several times a year to explore some of the most relevant security challenges facing the international community, as adversarial missile capabilities and technologies increase in both scale and scope. Since its inception in the early2000s, membership has nearly tripled in size, highlighting the importance of addressing missile threats across regional and trans-regional boundaries and warfighting domains.

    Nimble Titan leverages a network of like-minded nations critical to developing multilateral solutions in an ever-changing, complex environment. This campaign of experimentation focuses on integrated deterrence by taking a deeper look into synchronized messaging, effective command and control, information sharing, and other objectives. Insights gleaned from participation help inform Nimble Titan member nations perspectives on policy concerning regional defense issues.

