The 818th MSAS, Mauritanian Air Force train together in Mauritanian Air Force’s C-208 program

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- This mission was the third engagement in the last year following in-depth training in numerous career fields including flight safety and crew resource management for Mauritanian C-208 aircrew members. Additionally, this mission expounded on previous engagements centered on aircraft electrical and engine maintenance.



"Since this is my third time as an Air Advisor working with the Mauritanian Air Force, it has been amazing to watch their improvement and steadfast persistence in becoming subject matter experts,” said Master Sgt. Marsel Saadeh, 818th MSAS Arabic Linguist Air Advisor. I have been able to build personal relationships with many of the students and am honored to represent the United States Air Force with a vitally important Partner Nation."



The capabilities of the Mauritanian C-208 program are essential to security within Mauritania and the Sahel region as it provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the Mauritanian government and broader G5 Sahel coalition. Following years of a high operations tempo, 818th MSAS

Air Advisors were able to determine that electrical issues were hindering the effectiveness of this platform. This enabled the 818th MSAS to work with the U.S. Embassy Office of Security Cooperation in Nouakchott, Mauritania, to develop a training plan that will enable Mauritanian maintainers to troubleshoot and resolve electrical issues on their aircraft.



The 818th MSAS Airmen were assisted by two aircraft electrical and environmental systems Airmen from the 305th Maintenance Squadron and 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to assist in teaching the course for the second successive engagement. This relationship with other units on base is key to the success of the 818th MSAS and highlights the combined abilities of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



"I am so grateful for being able to have the opportunity to go on an Air Advisor mission as it has truly been one of the most rewarding experiences I have had in the Air Force," said Master Sgt. Robert Borja, 305th MXS. "Not only was I able to visit another country, but I was also able to build relationships with fellow Mauritanian maintainers and strengthen the relationship between our countries."



Additionally, the 818th MSAS conducted an assessment of the Mauritanian supply warehouse which will enable future training in supply chain management and warehouse management, a key factor to the success of the Mauritanian C-208 program.



This advising mission was the third phase of a four-phase series that will continue through late 2023. The overall goal of this series of engagements is to enable the Mauritanian C-208 maintenance program to be self-sufficient and allow Mauritanian aircraft maintainers to train themselves without the assistance of U.S. Air Advisors. The work ethic and dedication of these maintainers is crucial to the success of the Mauritanian Air Force and will continue to enhance the partnership between the United States and Mauritania.