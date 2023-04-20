54th Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial Ceremony

Photo By Billy P Martin | 190504-N-YW487-0004 EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (May 4, 2019) Wreaths remain on display...... read more read more Photo By Billy P Martin | 190504-N-YW487-0004 EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (May 4, 2019) Wreaths remain on display after the 50th Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Memorial Ceremony in front of the EOD Memorial at Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal. The EOD community from each of the joint services gathered to honor the memory of 338 fallen EOD heroes and add the names of three additional EOD technicians to the memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Billy P. Martin/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD) will be hosting the 54th annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Memorial Ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, May 6, 2023.



The ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. central standard time in honor and remembrance of the 344 EOD technicians that made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in the line of duty.



The Memorial Ceremony will also be live streamed and available for viewing online by visiting https://eodwarriorfoundation.org/events/.



The original memorial structure was dedicated in Indian Head, Maryland, June 12, 1970. It consisted of four white cenotaphs, one for each branch of service, and was faced with bronze tablets containing the names of EOD technicians who died in the line of duty.



After NAVSCOLEOD was consolidated onboard Eglin Air Force Base, the original memorial was disassembled and redesigned. The new structure consists of a single white wall faced with four bronze tablets identifying the names of the fallen. A brick from one of the original cenotaphs was incorporated into the current memorial by entombing it within the concrete wall.



The wall currently honors 344 fallen EOD technicians, from 1942 to the present.



This year, Lt. j.g. Aaron P. Fowle will be memorialized during the ceremony. Fowle passed away April 17, 2022.



For questions or more information, please contact Joseph Severino at joseph.j.severino.civ@us.navy.mil.