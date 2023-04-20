NETPDC Announces Civilian of the Quarter for First Quarter, 2023

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230426-N-YR423-6177 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 26, 2023) – Naval Education and Training...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 230426-N-YR423-6177 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 26, 2023) – Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Commanding Officer Capt. David Pavlik, presents the civilian of the quarter award for first quarter 2023 to Mark Winkelman. Winkelman serves as the commands security manager and received his award for superior performance and outstanding results during the March 2023 Higher Headquarters Organization Review in which the command received all passing scores. Additionally, Winkelman trained the command in active shooter response procedures and tested them during the 2023 Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise with successful results. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced April 26, 2023, the selection of Mark Winkelman as the Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for first quarter, 2023.



NETPDC Commanding Officer Capt. David Pavlik made the announcement during an all-hands ceremony onboard Saufley Field in Pensacola, Florida, and congratulated Winkelman on his achievement.



“In the short time I’ve been in command of NETPDC, I’ve already come to see first-hand the amazing work Mark does for this organization,” said Pavlik. “His continual efforts ensure this command maintains a safe and secure posture both physically and in the cyber realm. It is my pleasure to make this announcement today and I congratulate Mark on a job well-done.”



Winkelman, who works as the command’s security manager, performs personnel, physical, information, and industrial security duties and assignments to ensure the safety of the command.



Winkelman received the award for superior performance and outstanding results during the March 2023 Higher Headquarters Organization Review in which the command received all passing scores. Additionally, Winkelman trained the command in active shooter response procedures and tested them during the 2023 Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise with successful results.



Winkelman, a retired Navy aviation ordnancememan master chief, appreciates the recognition bestowed upon him.



“I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected among such a professional group of individuals for this prestigious award,” said Winkelman.



Jeff Bello, the command business operations department head and Winkelman’s supervisor, said Winkelman always goes above and beyond what is asked of him.



“I’m so pleased to see Mark win for this quarter,” said Bello. “His personal motivation and dedication to NETPDC are evident in every aspect of the security program. He definitely earned this award and he sets the example for others to follow.”



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.