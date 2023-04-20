WWII Navy Veteran Honored

Many of us today have read in our history books about men and women changing the world. On Wednesday, April 19th, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain members met a man who helped make that history.



Charles Grant II, known by friends and family as “Charlie,” is a 97-year-old World War II Navy Veteran. Grant was being recognized by “We Honor Veterans,” which is a program of the Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Grant, who enlisted at age 17, joined the Navy because all his classmates were also joining the service for the war effort. “I joined the Navy because I didn’t want to be in a foxhole,” said Grant jokingly.



Accompanied by his family, Lt. Wallace, Chief Petty Officers Dane Adams, and Jason Bush. Grant was awarded a certificate recognizing his naval service. Grant was also presented a challenge coin from the Chief Petty Officers of NTAG Rocky Mountain by Chief Hospital Corpsman Dane Adams. After the ceremony, Grant reflected on his years of service and how he used his GI Bill to attend college and receive an MBA. His college degree would ultimately allow him to be hired at Martin Marietta, known now as Lockheed Martin. This allowed Grant to participate in and work on projects such as the Apollo and the Viking.



Charlie concluded the visit with thoughts and advice speaking highly of his time in the service, ports of call, and days at sea aboard a ship. Grant continued to speak highly about officers and senior enlisted on how they know how to take care of their people as he congratulated Lt. Wallace on her next position. “Charlie, we are your legacy. All the Sailors you trained, that knowledge continues to be passed down today. Thank you,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Jason Bush.



“Knowing there was an officer and sailors coming seemed to bring years of energy back to him.” Said Grant's daughter Kathleen Runyan. Signalman First Class Charles Grant completed his enlistment after four years of serving onboard the oiler USS Kennebec (AO-36).



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

(U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

