AMCOM leaders share mission, career opportunities during Stillman College visit

Leaders from the Aviation and Missile Command visited Stillman College in April to share information about AMCOM's mission and available opportunities within the organization and the federal government.



AMCOM Logistics Center Director Brian Wood and AMCOM Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources Carlen Chestang Jr. provided students with valuable insights into the types of federal employment opportunities available to graduates. They also discussed the application process for the federal government, as well as AMCOM internships and job opportunities.



Stillman College President Dr. Cynthia Warrick organized the visit after meeting Wood at the Department of Defense's Diversity Management Operations Center's "Taking the Pentagon to the People" summit at Tuskegee University and Alabama State University in February.



Attendees included undergraduate students in various majors and faculty members.



Wood provided the students with an overview of AMCOM with a detailed focus on logistics, including the DA and local ALC Logistics Fellows and Internship Programs. In contrast, Chestang focused on DA and AMCOM-specific opportunities, and some of the benefits of working for the federal government.



"We want students to know that we have opportunities for them to serve and support our country in a uniformed service or as a Department of the Army civilian, and we're here to help guide them through the process," Wood said. "We need a diverse workforce to take us to the next level and continue to meet our mission of supporting the warfighter. And of course, within the Army, you can be all that you can be."



Wood, who started his 37-year federal civilian service career as an Army Materiel Command intern, spoke about the unique opportunities available within AMCOM. He highlighted the organization's involvement in innovative projects like developing cutting-edge technologies for aircraft and missile defense, providing sustainment support through supply chain management and maintenance for Army-owned aviation and missile equipment.



"We have a diverse and challenging mission that requires a wide range of skill sets, from engineering and logistics to business operations and IT," he said. "Our goal is to find the right talent to support our mission and provide them with opportunities to grow and succeed within the organization."



Chestang added that the DA and AMCOM provide excellent resources and employee benefits, making them attractive and rewarding places to work.



"We offer competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and professional development and advancement opportunities. We need individuals from all walks of life, with different perspectives and ideas, to help us achieve our mission," Chestang said. "Federal internships and fellowships offer a critical pathway into government and public service. No matter your interests, the federal government offers opportunities in nearly every sector and every industry."



Chestang reiterated people are AMCOM's No. 1 priority.



"Our workforce is the foundation of all our missions and capabilities we execute for the Army. Hiring quality employees ensures we build, train, communicate with and recognize a multiskilled, diverse, and effective workforce. We want to offer students the opportunity to gain practical experience in the field they want to work in," Chestang explained. "Our internship and fellowship programs provide students with the tools they need to succeed, and we look forward to welcoming them into our organization."



For more information about internships and other post-graduate programs, as well as other opportunities within AMCOM, visit https://www.amcom.army.mil/Organization/Careers/

