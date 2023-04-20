310th Space Wing reservists lead intel at Schriever Wargames

In this year’s Space Training and Readiness Command Schriever Wargame, 310th Space Wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance Airmen took a leading role in the intelligence operations portion of the capstone event in March, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Created in 2001, the Schriever Wargame is designed to explore critical space issues to include investigating the military utility of new space systems, identifying solutions to common challenges, and advancing space support within the air, land, sea, space and cyberspace doctrines.



Air Force Reserve Command’s 310th SW has been supporting the Schriever Wargame for more than a decade. As the only Space Wing within AFRC, the 310th SW provides trained and experienced reservists in areas such as satellite operations, missile warning, space ISR and space control.



“As a fledgling organization, the Space Force’s STARCOM is slowly growing the resources and personnel to conduct these wargames on its own with organic U.S. Space Force ISR personnel,” said Lt. Col. Demakakos, the 310th SW senior intelligence officer who coordinated reserve support to both intelligence cells at the wargame. “This is where the Air Force Reserve comes in. Reservists are routinely called to participate in these war games, bringing their expertise and experience to bear in support of the Space Force.”



In response to the need for both space specific ISR expertise and wargame operational planners, Air Force Reserve Command increased its participation in the space wargame arena directly supporting STARCOM’s Space Delta 10 with this year’s Schriever War Game underlining the critical role that reservists play in fulfilling USSF requirements.



The intel cell representing U.S. and coalition forces was led by Capt. April Dawes, the 310th Operations Group’s intelligence flight deputy commander, and Senior Airman Michael Thompson, a 310th OG intelligence analyst, executed the planning of space ISR operations.



“As the U.S. Space Force continues to grow and evolve, it is essential to recognize the decades of experience Air Force reservists bring to the space domain is invaluable to providing a strong foundation for the USSF's pursuit of global dominance and strategic prowess,” said Dawes. “These dedicated individuals possess a depth of knowledge, skills, and abilities that can help the USSF develop robust capabilities in space warfare.”



As part of the Department of the Air Force, the USSF relies on the 310th SW’s reservists to augment their active-duty personnel and tackle important service specific requirements for surge and steady-state operations to maximize its capacities while simultaneously minimizing its expenditures.

