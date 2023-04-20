B-52 bombers return home after BTF deployment in the Pacific

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam–



The 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron (EBS) has been operating out of Guam since their arrival in March, and now they are returning home to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, marking the end of another Bomber Task Force (BTF) deployment.

While deployed, the squadron has been able to support various strategic missions, including building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and refining tactics and techniques in a different area of responsibility.



More than 190 Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base and four B-52H Stratofortresses flew over 412 hours during their time in the Indo-Pacific, completing 29 sorties while integrating with four allied partners and 30 joint force aircrafts of 10 different types. The Air Force and Navy integration was heavily focused on enhancing maritime warfare.



"We achieved our objectives in the Indo-Pacific through strong partnerships and collaboration with allied nations, demonstrating the collective strength of our team,” said Lt. Col. Ben Kempen, 96th EBS Director of Operations. “Our mission was successful in showcasing our readiness to defend the international waters, integrate with Allies, and deter adversaries in the region.”



The deployment demonstrated the bomber force's ability to build success through teamwork, from international military exercises to interservice collaboration and total-force efforts.



“The dedication and hard work of our teams ensured that we achieved our mission objectives and represented the best of our country's military capabilities,” said Kempen. “We can all be proud of our contributions to the success of this operation."



Routine Bomber Task Force missions continue to enhance Pacific Air Forces' training objectives with Allies, partners, and joint forces. BTF deployments accomplish strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

