NSWC PCD breaks ground on new Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility

Photo By John Green | The official party from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s (NSWC...... read more read more Photo By John Green | The official party from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s (NSWC PCD) Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility Groundbreaking event ceremoniously kicks-off the first building construction project onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, Fla., (NSA PC) since 2018’s Hurricane Michael, April 21. The official party consisted of (left to right) Congressman Neal Dunn, representing Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, NSWC PCD Commanding Officer Capt. David Back, NSWC PCD Technical Director Dr. Peter Adair, and Commander Michael Mosi, NSA PC commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Eddie Green) see less | View Image Page

A major milestone was reached during the Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility Groundbreaking Ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Panama City, April 21.



Not only does it mark the first building to be constructed on the installation since Hurricane Michael, but also reinforces the commitment and investment in Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division’s (NSWC PCD) ability to dominate the littorals for today’s Navy, tomorrow’s Navy, and the Navy after next.



“Out of tragedy comes triumph. Today, we mark the spot where our newest, most technologically advanced facility will begin to take shape,” said Capt. David Back, NSWC PCD commanding officer. “The Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility will improve our ability to accelerate delivery of warfighting capability and sustainment to our core mission areas across multiple domains, from the seabed to space. This new facility will be the cornerstone of our mission and solidify NSWC PCD’s reputation as the nation's premier center of excellence in mine warfare and expeditionary maneuver warfare.”



This new building features a massive laboratory and includes a support space capable of housing workspace and laboratories for our engineers and scientists. Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director, explains some of the layout and how it will improve the Navy Lab’s long-term ability to meet the national defense needs of technology and rapid prototyping in multiple technical domains.



“This building will provide a 54,475 square-foot laboratory, meet unified facilities criteria, and be equipped with high bays that include an overhead crane, loading dock, large tank room, and elevator. Laboratory spaces will be outfitted for technology development of capabilities which will contribute to the future success of NSWC PCD’s vision to ensuring warfighting dominance in the littoral battlespace and coastal areas,” said Adair. “The facility will enhance collaboration and provide new equipment capabilities used during research, development, test & evaluation for mine warfare, special warfare, expeditionary warfare and subsea and seabed warfare operations, all key mission areas for NSWC PCD.”



One of the distinguished members from the event’s official party, Congressman Neal Dunn, representing Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, has been an advocate for the country’s national defense and the mission of NSWC PCD.



“Today’s groundbreaking represents the determination, commitment and hard work that was put into rebuilding this entire base and all of our communities around it. What it tells me is that while a category five hurricane is strong, the people of the panhandle in Florida are stronger,” said Dunn. “Today’s groundbreaking also represents a step forward in military readiness. The Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility will improve NSWC PCD’s ability to meet the new defense needs for the nation and the addition will also bring more families and jobs to our region.”



Before the ceremony ended, Back recognized the effort and support that went into this project.



“This day has been made possible by the hard work, dedication and long hours put in by our infrastructure team, Dr. Joe Lopes and Lisa Arrieta of the Science and Technology Department, and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command,” said Back. “Also, a welcome and thank you to the members from the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, the Military Affairs Committee, and the Bay Defense Alliance. These organizations all play a vital role in supporting the Navy Lab by fostering relationships crucial to future success.”



The construction project aims to be completed in 2026.