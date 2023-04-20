Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander

    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander

    Photo By Capt. Caitlin Sweet | Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, incoming unit commander speaks at the 310th Sustainment...... read more read more

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Story by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    INDIANAPOLIS – The 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) (ESC) held a change of command ceremony at the command’s headquarters April 23, 2023 to welcome the incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, and bid farewell to the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson. Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) oversaw the ceremony.

    Erskine graduated from Texas A&M University with Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries science. Additionally, he earned Master of Science degrees in both human resource management and strategic studies from Tarleton State University and the US Army War College, respectively. He currently lives in Temple, Texas with his wife of 25 years, Amy Jo.

    Swanson, who commanded the 310th for two and a half years, took command of the 310th ESC’s higher command, 377th TSC May 1, 2023.

    The 310th ESC, a division-level US Army Reserve unit, controls sustainment operations and provides oversight of manning, equipping, and training for five subordinate O6-level Army Reserve commands covering 11 states that consists of over 7,200 soldiers and
    civilians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 17:19
    Story ID: 443769
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander, by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    310th ESC
    Swanson
    Erskine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT