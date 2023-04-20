310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Receives New Commander

INDIANAPOLIS – The 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) (ESC) held a change of command ceremony at the command’s headquarters April 23, 2023 to welcome the incoming commander, Brig. Gen. Todd Erskine, and bid farewell to the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Justin Swanson. Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) oversaw the ceremony.



Erskine graduated from Texas A&M University with Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries science. Additionally, he earned Master of Science degrees in both human resource management and strategic studies from Tarleton State University and the US Army War College, respectively. He currently lives in Temple, Texas with his wife of 25 years, Amy Jo.



Swanson, who commanded the 310th for two and a half years, took command of the 310th ESC’s higher command, 377th TSC May 1, 2023.



The 310th ESC, a division-level US Army Reserve unit, controls sustainment operations and provides oversight of manning, equipping, and training for five subordinate O6-level Army Reserve commands covering 11 states that consists of over 7,200 soldiers and

civilians.

