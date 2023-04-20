National Guard's Relentless Victory Streak in the 2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

FORT BENNING, Ga. – U.S. National Guard marksmen reigns supreme by consistently achieving significant success in shooting competitions. Army and Air National Guardsmen from across the country traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia, to participate in the 2023 U.S. Army "All Army" Small Arms Championships March 12-18, 2023.



The week-long competition brought together 260 shooters, including Soldiers and cadets from all components of the U.S. Army such as Active-duty Army, Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, United States Military Academy and Reserve Officers’ and Training Corps to demonstrate their technical and tactical proficiency through a series of individual and team events. The Air National Guardsmen are also allowed to participate due to the National Guard’s joint nature in their states. Each team consisted of four firing competitors with either a coach or a captain.



The Army National Guard set sights on becoming number one yet again at the All Army Small Arms Championship. 2023 marks the 8th year the National Guard has won the Championship. The training platform used by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) has been tested and proven to remain focused on precision through lethality. The goal of NGMTC is to produce humble competitors who can teach others the value of marksmanship through their own level of proficiency. The soldiers associated with NGMTC will constantly seek to be and remain the best version of themselves possible.



Total of 54 teams including 12 National Guard teams who represented the Alabama National Guard, Colorado National Guard, Delaware National Guard, Michigan National Guard, Missouri National Guard, New Hampshire National Guard, Pennsylvania National Guard, South Carolina National Guard, South Dakota National Guard, and Utah National Guard competed in 11 courses of fire consisting of service rifle, pistol, and multi-gun matches.



National Guard teams and individuals brought home 26 of the possible 33 top awards, including taking 1st place in nine of the 10 categories.



The U.S. Army Small Arms Championships is viewed as a training opportunity for the Guardsmen whose duties do not include a lot of time at the range, building proficiency and taking those skills back to their units. Another reason Guardsmen look forward to this and other marksmanship competitions is the opportunity to see how they stack up amongst their peers.



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau's center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located on Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is headquarters for the "All Guard" competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home of the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief's 50 Marksmanship Badge.



2023 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship Results:



Overall All Army Champions (Individual):

1. Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina Army National Guard

2. Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard

3. 1st Lt. Zachary Reed, Utah Army National Guard



U.S. Army Service Rifle Champions (Individual):

1. Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina Army National Guard

2. 1st Lt. John Pitman, U.S. Army Reserve

3. Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard



U.S. Army Service Pistol (Individual):

1. Maj. Samuel Freeman, South Carolina Army National Guard

2. Sgt. 1st Class Jason Deal, 96th Civil Affairs Battalion

3. Sgt. 1st Class Richard Willis, U.S. Army Reserve



Multi-Gun Champions (Individual):

1. 1st Lt. Zachary Reed, Utah Army National Guard

2. Spc. James Whitener, Missouri Army National Guard

3. Sgt. Maxim Nickerson, Utah Army National Guard



Novice Class Overall Champions:

1. 1st Lt. Zachary Reed, Utah Army National Guard

2. Sgt. 1st Class Kayle Buchanan, Utah Army National Guard

3. Tech Sgt. Connor Cunio, New Hampshire Air National Guard



Open Class Overall Champions:

1. 1st Sgt. Josiah Noble, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne)

2. Sgt. 1st Class Randall Henrion, 11th Airborne Division

3. Staff Sgt. Christopher Brookens, Delaware Army National Guard



All Army Champions (Team):

1. Utah Army National Guard

2. South Carolina Army National Guard

3. New Hampshire Army National Guard



Multi-gun Champions (Team):

1. Utah Army National Guard

2. 2/11 ABN DIV

3. Missouri Army National Guard



U.S. Service Pistol Champions (Team):

1. New Hampshire Army National Guard

2. Utah Army National Guard

3. South Carolina Army National Guard



U.S. Army Service Rifle Champions (Team):

1. South Carolina Army National Guard

2. Utah Army National Guard

3. Alabama Army National Guard



7 Recipients of U.S. Army Distinguished Rifleman Badge:

Spc. Christopher Knott, Alabama Army National Guard

Spc. James Whitener, Missouri Army National Guard

Sgt. Jacob Watkins, Alabama Army National Guard

TSgt. Eric Reifsnyder, Delaware Air National Guard

Staff Sgt. Kendall Miller-Mather, Michigan Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. Ethan Hopkins, 11th Airborne Division

Sgt. 1st Class Joel Kliesen, Virginia Army National Guard



5 Recipients U.S. Army Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge:

Maj. Ian Swisher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard,

Sgt. 1st Class Randall Henrion, 11th Airborne Division

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Schrot, Michigan Army National Guard

Staff Sgt. James Lam, Alabama Army National Guard

1st Sgt. Josiah Noble, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne)

