NAS JRB Fort Worth hosts Second Annual Roll Call

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (April 28, 2023) —On Apr. 28, Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth hosted the second annual “Roll Call” luncheon. Over four hundred veterans spanning back to World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War and most recently Afghanistan and Iraq, attended the event. Service members stationed on the Installation served the meal and dined with fellow veterans.



Commanding Officer Mark McLean kicked off the event by expressing his gratitude to the veterans in attendance for their service, sacrifice and contribution to our nation.



"This flag that hangs right here is a product of your service to this nation,” said McLean. “This event helps the men and women wearing the uniform today understand the impact of their service.”



Guest speaker, William “Bill” Parker, 98, spoke about his life and experience in World War II. His unit led the D-Day Charge on Omaha Beach. He is a recipient of two Purple Hearts, the French Legion of Honor medal, the Bronze Star and several other medals.



"I'm so glad to see these Americans here. If we hadn't fought that war, you wouldn't be here now," said Parker.



Parker lives with many grisly memories surrounding his time on Omaha Beach.



Looking out to the crowd of over 400 people he said, "You can't imagine. Look at this crowd, every man here, laying there dead. That’s the way the beach looked.”



Recently, Parker traveled back to Omaha Beach nearly 80 years after the war ended. Seeing people enjoying themselves on the beach in peace has helped him heal.



During the event, five active service members were recognized with a Distinguished Service Award presented by the Greater Fort Worth Area Community Charities and the Greater Fort Worth Area Civic Leaders Association.



Petty Officer First Class Zachary Mullin was among the awardees and expressed his appreciation for being recognized.



“It was a great honor to be recognized by these two organizations for something I am so passionate about doing. This wouldn’t be possible without the leadership and those who provide support along the way. Our team of Joint Military Police has such a dynamic mission, we take

pride in representing the Installation and the Navy in our community,” said Mullin.

