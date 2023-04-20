Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Weber wins AETC first sergeant of the year

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Weber, a first sergeant with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, won Air Education and Training Command’s first sergeant of the year award.



Weber hails from Janesville, Wisconsin, and joined the Air Force in 2005.



“I do my best to try and help people in a multitude of ways; this is the best job ever,” said Weber. “My commander’s philosophy centralizes around dignity and respect and in an AMXS, this is a tough puzzle to try and tackle. However, we have found a way to work at it together with an outstanding leadership team that I am tremendously grateful to work with and for. Everything I do keeps my commander’s intent as a priority when I’m coaching, leading or following in my unit.”



Weber has held many roles such as a command support staff technician, a protocol non-commissioned officer and an executive assistant to many leaders, and found her passion in the face of adversity.



“I was down after life dealt me doses of trauma, but there were a few pretty special Airmen who were there to pick me up” said Weber. “It helped me find my passion and purpose, and I will continue to keep paying it forward to try and impact lives the way mine was.”



Outside of work, Weber enjoys being outdoors, doing yard work, golfing and spending time with her husband, her cat and her dog.



“There is so much great work being done by my fellow first sergeants,” said Weber. “I’m humbled and honored to be recognized, but I hope to shine the light on all of the efforts of this great first sergeant community.”

