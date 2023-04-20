Springfield Soldier promoted to Colonel in Illinois Army National Guard

Photo By Barbara Wilson | Newly promoted Illinois Army National Guard Col. Andrew Adamczyk, of Springfield, the...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Newly promoted Illinois Army National Guard Col. Andrew Adamczyk, of Springfield, the Director of Plans, Operations and Readiness of the Joint Staff, Illinois National Guard, thanks his family and friends for their support throughout his military service at a promotion ceremony April 28 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. see less | View Image Page

Illinois Army National Guard Soldier Andrew Adamczyk, of Springfield, Illinois, was promoted to the rank of colonel in a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum April 28.



“I am honored and humbled to be standing here today in front of my leadership, mentors, comrades, family and friends,” Adamczyk said. “Thank you for the trust and confidence in me to fulfill this important role in the organization.”



Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard said Adamczyk exhibits the qualities every leader must have in order to be successful.



“Great leaders are decisive, able to communicate effectively, lead by example, are willing to put in the work, care about the people you are responsible for, and care about the organization they represent,” Boyd said. “These qualities describe Andrew because he understands what it takes to be a great leader.”



Boyd said promoting someone to colonel is a great day.



“Any day you get to pin on the colonel rank is a great day, because not too many people make it to that level,” he said. “It is truly an honor to promote someone to colonel because that means you have qualified officers ready to take that next step.”



Boyd thanked Adamczyk’s family for their support throughout his career.



“Thank you for supporting Andrew all these years,” Boyd said. “Without your support of our families, we couldn’t do what we love to do and that’s serve our country and this organization.”



Adamczyk, the Director of Plans, Operations, and Readiness of the Joint Staff, Illinois National Guard, advises and assists the Adjutant General of Illinois with joint and combined multinational training and exercises, plans, and policy recommendations.



“The ability to serve my country, our great state and our community and serve with all of you has been a joy and privilege,” Adamczyk said. “There are three groups of people who influence me to continue to accomplish more. They are my fellow members of the Illinois National Guard, the non-profit organizations I’m involved in such as the National Guard Association of Illinois, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Capital Car Club, and the Gold Star Mission. I’m proud to serve alongside you each day.”



Adamczyk said the third group of people is his family.



“Thank you to my mom and my siblings. Because of you I had the best childhood, and my in-laws, which make it easier to be away from home and serve,” he said. “Lastly, I want to thank my wife, Rachael. Thank you for your support and thank you for being my best half.”



Adamczyk enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1995 and joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 2000. He served with Company A, 133rd Signal Battalion, based in Crestwood, Illinois, and Company C, 341st Military Intelligence Company, based in Chicago, Illinois, before earning his commission as a second lieutenant through the Illinois National Guard Officer Candidate School in 2003. He has served in a variety of positions throughout the Illinois National Guard and has deployed on multiple overseas missions.



Adamczyk will deploy to Poland in a few weeks to become a Garrison Commander with a U.S. Army unit in Poland supporting the European Defense Initiative and Operation Atlantic Resolve.



“Following this assignment, I still have more to offer the Illinois National Guard, my country and my community,” Adamczyk said. “I want to bring what I learn in Europe back to Illinois to continue to develop the Illinois National Guard into a force well prepared for the future.”