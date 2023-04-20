Photo By Cpl. Noah Braswell | Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Noah Braswell | Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks, MCAS Cherry Point Sergeant Major Sgt. Maj. James Robertson, stand together with awardees for a group photo during the Single Marine Program (SMP) Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast at the Cherry Point Public House, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 28, 2023. SMP hosted the appreciation breakfast at the Cherry Point Public House to celebrate those who devoted their time to helping others during the Days of Service volunteerism campaign. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell) see less | View Image Page

During the Single Marine Program (SMP) Days of Service volunteer campaign, 216 service member and civilian participants accumulated more than 1,138 service hours helping in the local community. To recognize their efforts, SMP hosted an appreciation breakfast at the Cherry Point Public House to celebrate those who spent their time helping others during the volunteer campaign, at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 28, 2023.



Volunteers from multiple units across the installation were recognized by MCAS Cherry Point leaders, Marine Corps Community Services, and the Single Marine Program, and presented with awards for the time they gave helping in the community.



“Helping others in my community has brought me joy, it has allowed me to make new friendships and work in unity,” said Sgt. Lorita King, an awardee assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. “It has been one of the most rewarding experiences, and I am so grateful to pursue this journey alongside my brothers and sisters.”



The event culminated with the awarding of four Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. Cpl. Ethan Baker, Heather Bagley, Master Sgt. William Rivera, and Maria Myers, each, were awarded for their outstanding commitment to volunteering.



Baker, assigned to Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was presented the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, silver tier, for completing 187.5 service hours. Bagley was honored with Presidential Volunteer Service Award, silver tier, for accomplishing 250.5 service hours. Rivera, assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was presented Presidential Volunteer Service Award, silver tier, for completing 436 service hours.



Myers received Presidential Volunteer Service Award, gold tier, for a combined total of 1,185 volunteer hours. In 2022 Myers, volunteered as a Gold Star Mother, serving homemade food to roughly 24,794 service members at 145 different flights. However, her commitment to helping others goes back almost 10 years. Since 2014, Myers has accumulated more than 9,925 volunteer hours at MCAS Cherry Point, alone. For that accomplishment, she was presented the Lifetime Service Award.



"It is a great time to get together to recognize all the hard work that has been going on,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brendan Burks, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point commanding officer. “Volunteering, you are giving something to someone else that they would not otherwise have. We thank you for that sacrifice, for taking the time to volunteer to make someone else's life better."