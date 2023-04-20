Womack Army Medical Center Maternity Fair: A great resource for expecting parents

Photo By Sameria Zavala | Taylor Kpehe, an expecting mom, poses for a photo while cradling her "baby bump"...... read more read more Photo By Sameria Zavala | Taylor Kpehe, an expecting mom, poses for a photo while cradling her "baby bump" during the Womack Army Medical Center Spring Maternity Fair, April 29. The fair provided a wealth of information for about 650 moms and dads in attendance (in-person and virtual). see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- The Womack Army Medical Center Spring Maternity Fair provided a wealth of information for about 650 moms and dads in attendance (in-person and virtual), held April 29. The fair was designed to help expecting parents learn more about what to anticipate during pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenthood.



The fair featured a variety of booths such as Anesthesia, Lactation, Car Seat Safety, Inpatient Maternal-Child Health Service, and Women Infant and Children (WIC).



Attendees had the opportunity to attend classes on topics such as Getting Ready for Baby, Dads 101, Infant Massage and Purple Crying. The classes were designed to give parents the knowledge and skills they need to care for their babies.



“It was wonderful,” said Taylor Kpehe, an expecting mom. “I came to attend the Army Community Services classes. I learned a lot about how a baby should sleep. I thought it was really nice. I learned about the birth certificate process and TRICARE benefits explained.



“As a new mom, I am looking forward to having and holding a healthy baby. I want to make sure I know how to take care of her. I would encourage people to come for the educational aspect regardless of the freebies that are given. It’s beneficial to know how to take care of your child,” she said.



The Maternity Fair was organized to provide a sense of community and support that can be invaluable during the early days of parenthood and to help parents feel more prepared and confident as they navigate the journey.



“We’re here to support,” said Capt. Elizabeth Kirkman, the WAMC Maternity Fair officer-in-charge and Labor and Delivery assistant OIC. “Parents are always welcome to ask questions. There is great expertise and knowledge in the Maternal Child Health section.



“The most satisfying thing was seeing the turn out and all the pregnant moms in attendance,” she said.



For those that were unable to attend, classes and tours are available virtually at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlad-anA4-rWgApla-yEmvwq3fI0zQ4L7. The next in-person Maternity Fair is scheduled for Sept. 23, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.