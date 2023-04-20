Force Development Initiative Aims to Strengthen Connection Amongst Guardians, Airmen

Photo By Dennis Rogers | SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- MSgt Mary Jo Devall, 21st Medical Group prepares...... read more read more Photo By Dennis Rogers | SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- MSgt Mary Jo Devall, 21st Medical Group prepares to use the Schriever SFB CO firearms training simulator durig a training event 21 April 2023. The event, titled "Connecting Airmen and Guardians to the Mission", was initiated by CMSgt Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 Senior Enlisted Leader to enable SBD 1 units to demonstrate their mission capabilities and contributions to SBD1. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dennis Rogers) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

Space Base Delta 1 and the Space Force Deltas within Space Operations Command have and continue to play a vital role in the overall success of the U.S. Space Force mission. But one of the greatest taskers that Airmen and Guardians have while working at Peterson and Schriever SFB as well as Cheyenne Mountain SFS is learning the various missions that occur and how they correlate to the mission success of space operations.



Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief, explains that conversations discussing ways to improve the existing knowledge gaps of Airmen and Guardians were sparked by senior enlisted leaders during the November Space Base Delta 1 Senior Enlisted Leader Summit.



“Senior enlisted leaders felt [that] their Airmen and Guardians couldn’t connect with the missions across both SBD 1 and the Space Force Deltas…” Balkuvvar said.



Soon after the Space Base Delta 1 Senior Enlisted Leader Summit, leaders implemented the initiative “Connecting Airman and Guardians to the Mission.”



The initiative kicked-off with a Delta 3 tour where Airmen and Guardians walked the grounds of the Space Electromagnetic Warfare compound as well as received a mission briefing.



Space Base Delta 1 members have since had opportunities to be a part of numerous briefings, including a briefing by Joint Task Force-Space Defense---a subordinate command of U.S. Space Command. This direct exposure allows personnel to see the effects they have in supporting space operations.



“Unlike most bases where service members can see the tangible results of their work… Airmen and Guardians cannot see exactly what they support, so it leads to a disconnect and lack of purpose. By allowing the members to tour and hear from the various units on what they do, the members can put their eyes on who they support and how their job enables space operations,” Balkuvvar said.



The campaign aims to have monthly opportunities for Airmen and Guardians to swap from squadron to squadron across Space Base Delta 1, with the most recent event occurring within the 50th Security Forces Squadron on April 21.



During the engagement with Security Forces, personnel were able to learn and train “like a Defender,” ultimately promoting knowledge on how the 50th Security Forces Squadron plays into protecting the space operations mission of the bases.



Balkuvvar hopes that the initiative will also be able to enhance the importance of connection.



“The goal is to have Airmen and Guardians of Space Base Delta 1 connect with their mission partners and enable a cohesive relationship between mission support and operations.”



Next month, Guardians and Airmen will visit the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron.



For more information on the initiative, contact action officers Master Sgt. Bryan Nelson at 719-567-5658 or Master Sgt. Anastasia Nelson at 719-567-4071.