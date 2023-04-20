152nd Air Operations Group Participates in Bilateral Exercise with Israel

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 152d Air Operations Group, from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 152d Air Operations Group, from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY deployed 15 members to Israel in February 2023. This was in support of the Silver Falcon/Juniper Falcon exercise. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SYRACUSE, NY – During February, 16 airmen from the 152d Air Operations Group (AOG) participated in JUNIPER COBRA, a bilateral exercise with Israel Defense Forces.



Since 2010, the 152nd AOG has been an integral part of the Juniper exercises, providing valuable continuity which has been widely recognized across combatant commands.

The Juniper Series exercises are divided into two categories. Each exercise has a specific function and are performed on alternate years. These events help enhance readiness between the U.S. and Israel.



JUNIPER COBRA exercises United States military support to the defense of Israel and emphasizes the interoperability between U.S service components across two combatant commands with the Israel Defense Forces.

JUNIPER FALCON exercises the initial notification and deployment of forces into theater.

This year’s exercise, led by U.S Central Command (CENTCOM), was held to increase cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and forces from U.S. European Command.



Lt. Col. Nicholas Welly of the 152nd Combat Operations Squadron has visited Israel at least ten times since 2014, when he first participated in the exercise.



“ I'm here as a liaison from the air element, and my job is to relay air information to the leadership and decision-makers here, from the US and Israeli air forces, as they work together,” Welly said. "Israel is an important partner in the region, and for CENTCOM, building partnerships contributes to overall mission success.”

Col. Kevin St. John, Commander of the 152d AOG, was the senior ranking officer for the air element during the exercise.

“Our partners in this region live in a tough neighborhood and every time we exercise together, we increase deterrence and reduce the risk of actual conflict,” St. John said. “The JUNIPER series are as much “dress rehearsal” as they are exercise.”