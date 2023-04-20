Army Medical Logistics Command recognized for role in Afghan humanitarian mission

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Jason Smith, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Jason Smith, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, talks with a group of Afghan children during an Afghan-led clearing operation April 28, 2012, Ghazni province, Afghanistan. Smith serves with 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael J. MacLeod) see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command was awarded a meritorious unit citation for its roles supporting missions in and following the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.



AMLC’s role in the largest evacuation of noncombatants in U.S. military history included support to U.S. coalition and contractor personnel, as well as thousands of Afghans following two decades of combat operations in Afghanistan.



AMLC Commander Col. Gary Cooper presented the award to the command on April 19, calling it a “total team” effort that highlights the importance of medical logistics support in operational and humanitarian missions.



“When the call comes and we have to go out and make a difference, you do that on behalf of a nation that is a world leader in giving back as much as we can,” Cooper said. “This award is to all of you.”



The citation, which covered operations from April 1, 2021, through Nov. 7, 2022, highlighted the efforts of multiple Army units who supported various named operations, including Operation Allies Refuge, Operation Allies Refuge at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and Operation Allies Welcome.



“During the last 24 hours, the U.S. military effectively and meticulously evacuated the final 1,200 personnel utilizing 26 C-17 flights while operating in tandem with coalition forces that flew an additional two flights out of the airport,” the citation reads.



“With the success of 19 flights in the closing hours, there were zero casualties reported, concluding the 20-year war on terrorism one minute before midnight in Kabul,” it continues. “Lastly, units comprised of over 10,000 Department of Defense Personnel were responsible for the reception, temporary housing, sustainment, and medical support for nearly 80,000 Afghan evacuees.



“The outstanding planning, coordination and execution of this theater-level task directly impacted the follow-on mission relief efforts for Afghan nationals who were eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas.”