GACO: 20 years of serving the KMC

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The German American Community Office celebrated its 20th anniversary in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 21, 2023. The GACO was established in February 2003 to promote the integration of American service members and their families into local German communities.



The celebration included the signing of a partnership certificate by Dr. Klaus Weichel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, Michael Ebling, Minister of the Interior, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek C. France, Kaiserslautern military community commander – signifying the continued partnership between the American and German people.



“There is so much opportunity here, but we had a little bit of a pause with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said France. “I think today was a good opportunity to promote the GACO and its services for the community.”



The GACO offers services such as a newcomer’s orientation, transitional tools for Americans living in Germany, and information on German culture and regulations.



“For 20 years, the GACO has helped improve the coexistence of different cultures in the Kaiserslautern military community,” said Weichel. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the bilingual team that has strengthened this community through their dedicated efforts…in the heart of the largest U.S. military community with more than 50,000 U.S. citizens.”



To find more information about GACO and its services, visit https://www.kaiserslautern.de/GACO or call at 0631-363-3010.

