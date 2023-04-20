AER goes rolling along at USAG Bavaria

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the Hohenfels military...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Gatchell | JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Members of the Hohenfels military community bowl for free as part of an Army Emergency Relief campaign event April 14, 2023 at the Bowling and Entertainment Center at U.S. Army Garrison - Hohenfels, Germany. Members of the USAG Bavaria Financial Readiness Program organized the event. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – To bring awareness to the Army Emergency Relief program, Financial Readiness Program team members with U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted a bowling event recently at the Bowling and Entertainment Center at Hohenfels, Germany.



The first 50 participants to show up at the event not only learned about the protections AER provides to Soldiers, retirees and their Families, they also received free pizza and a free game of bowling.



Zilpa N. Oseguera, the FRP manager, explained that getting community members out to a bowling event, provided fun to important information.



“I think bowling just brings a community together,” said Oseguera. “A lot of Families enjoy being out, and I think this was a fun activity to also share what’s available in the community.”



The event is part of a campaign that runs through May to bring greater awareness to AER as an organization that can provide timely financial help during crises. Molly Sullivan, AER officer and FRP specialist, explained that the campaign, although an important reminder to the community, can also provide information on new programs AER offers.



“The main goal of the campaign is to spread information about AER,” Sullivan said. “And at Hohenfels, we have kind of a unique community, so a lot of the times we have people that have been in for a while but they might not be up to date. We have some new programs. One is career school program for people who are looking to transition out of the military. I think it’s a great program for a lot of our audience at Hohenfels. Also the pet travel assistance is another big one for people overseas. And that’s in addition to our typical categories of Army emergency travel, car repairs, things of that.”



These programs do not help Soldiers in the abstract, they have helped Soldiers and their Families here at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, as many as 465, according to Mitch Moery, the campaign coordinator and FRP specialist.



“We did $1.3 million in scholarships to spouses and children,” said Moery. “Just ranging we have 30 different categories of assistance that service members, if they have something within those parameters, we can give them assistance for that.”



Moery further highlighted one of the newer programs that helps Army Families with stranded animals, which came in handy after airlines began restricting animals they would ship.



“There used to be some stranded animals because they couldn’t afford to get the animals back home,” he said. “So this program really allows us to cut down on that. As long as it gets their furry pets home with them.”



Although the AER campaign only lasts until mid-May, donations are accepted year-round, and the program is available to Soldiers, retirees, and Families year-round. Oseguera pointed out that not only does AER accept donations online (www.armyemergencyrelief.org), Army and Air Force Exchange Services customers can donate when checking out at the store.



Oseguera also pointed out that the campaign and AER are only part of the financial readiness picture.



“Financial readiness provides the financial education tools for our military Families,” she said. “So it kind of works together with not only providing financial assistance but also the tools so that Soldiers can feel empowered to make the right decisions when making those important financial decisions.”



To learn more about the Financial Readiness Program at USAG Bavaria, visit https://grafenwoehr.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service-acs.



To learn more about the programs AER has to offer, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/assistance.



To learn more about the Bowling and Entertainment Center at Hohenfels, visit https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/bowling-entertainment-center-and-spare-time-cafe-bar-grill.