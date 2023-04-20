Joint hoist training keeps Guardsmen, Boise Fire Department rescue team ready for the call

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The same training that Idaho Army National Guard citizen-Soldiers complete to be ready...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The same training that Idaho Army National Guard citizen-Soldiers complete to be ready to fight and win our nation’s wars also makes the Guardsmen a valuable asset in their local communities when called upon to support domestic operations in times of emergencies. The Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team partnered up for hoist rescue training, April 26 and 28, at Gowen Field to be trained and ready for the call. The training is designed to allow the Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team to become familiar with an aircraft's hoist while wearing their river rescue gear. Firefighters trained on both the UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

The same training that Idaho Army National Guard citizen-Soldiers complete to be ready to fight and win our nation’s wars also makes the Guardsmen a valuable asset in their local communities when called upon to support domestic operations in times of emergencies.



The Idaho Army National Guard's State Aviation Group and the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Team partnered up for hoist rescue training, April 26 and 28, at Gowen Field to be trained and ready for the call.



“Training with the Boise Fire Department sets us up for success when real-world emergencies arise, and enables us to best serve our citizens in times of need,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard. “We truly value our relationships with our civilian first responders."



In 2017, leaders from the Idaho Army National Guard and the Boise Fire Department formed a partnership and, through biannual training, both agencies keep certified for future operations together like hoist rescue missions in swift water or floods.



“The relationship between the Idaho Army National Guard and the Boise Fire Department is complimentary,” said Capt. Mike Barbero, hoist team coordinator from the Boise Fire Department’s Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team. “The Guard has the air assets with lift and hoist capabilities if the scenario requires air assistance, while we have the equipment and training in environments like flooding waters.”



Barbero said in years past, the Boise Fire Department and the Idaho Army National Guard have worked together in this joint capacity to rescue a total of six individuals from floods in Weiser and Grangeville.



The training is designed to allow the Swiftwater/Dive Rescue Team to become familiar with an aircraft's hoist while wearing their river rescue gear. Firefighters trained on both the UH-60 Black Hawk and the UH-72A Lakota.



“This year we are expecting some flooding from the late snowfall and high snowpack, coupled with the sudden warm temperatures,” said Barbero. “We wanted to do this training in time for this year’s predication.”