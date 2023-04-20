Top Service Members Honored During Fleet Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Council of the Navy League honored Fleet Week Port Everglades Sailors and U.S. Marines during an Enlisted Person of the Year banquet, Apr. 27, during a ceremony held at American Legion Post 142.



Sailors and Marine of the Year from visiting Fleet Week commands as well as those from military commands in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas were invited to the event.



American Legion Post 142 hosted the dinner for the Sailors and Marines along with a ceremony to thank them for their service. As each Sailor was announced, their Command Master Chief or Leading Chief Petty Officer would describe the accomplishments that earned their selection as Sailor of the Year for the command.



Each Sailor and Marine would then receive a plaque from Retired Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Communications) Alan Starr honoring their achievement.



“It is my honor to help make this happen,” said Starr. “As long as we have Sailors in the fleet, we need them to get recognized for their hard work and accomplishments. The reason for this evening is to give that recognition where it is due.”



The service members recognized include:



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kristin Stoops from USS Cole (DDG 67)



Navy Counselor 1st Class Amarachi Abiodun from Navy Recruiting District Miami



Personnel Specialist 1st Class Steve Ortega from Navy Reserve Center Miami



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Rodrick Sheridan from Navy Region Southeast



Machinist’s Mate (Auxillary) 3rd Class Fernando Villarreal from USS Indiana (SSN 789)



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ernesto Rivera, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Michael Brown, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Charmae Peria and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sydney Thayer from USS New York (LPD 21)



U.S. Marine Cpl. Navarre Kemp from Second Assault Amphibian Battlion



“It is a great honor to even be considered for this achievement,” said Sheridan. “I’ll cherish this experience with my fellow Sailors and use it as a learning tool to motivate junior Sailors in the future.”



This year is the 32nd time the Navy has come down for Fleet Week Port Everglades to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who defend the nation.



For more information visit https://www.BrowardNavyDaysInc.org/ or on Facebook at Fleet Week Port Everglades.

