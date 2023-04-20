26th Marine Expeditionary Unit deploys an element to CENTCOM

Photo By Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean | U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), track a simulated...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean | U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), track a simulated adversary vessel using the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (L-MADIS), and a Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Utility Task Vehicle, during a defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) drill aboard the Wasp-Class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Jan. 28, 2023. During PMINT, the 26th MEU embarked the L-MADIS, which is the only counter unmanned aircraft system on the east coast organic to the Marine Corps, which can be employed expeditiously on ship and on land in order to protect high value assets and personnel. The DATF drill positioned Marines and Sailors to augment and reinforce the ship's security posture while crossing a simulated strait. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean) see less | View Image Page

A small task-organized element of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) is deploying on short notice to United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations under the direction of the Combatant Commander, May 1, 2023.



The 26th MEU is entering the final stage of its pre-deployment training program in preparation for a deployment to the tri-COCOM region, including EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM. As a crisis response force, the 26th MEU is prepared to aggregate forces at a moment’s notice to support operations across the globe.



The 26th MEU serves as one of the Nation’s premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations, in support of theater requirements of the Geographic Combatant Commander. Coupled with the BAT ARG, the 26th MEU serves as a premier stand-in force with a full complement of all-domain capabilities to operate persistently within the littorals or weapons engagement zones of an adversary.