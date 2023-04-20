Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Port Visit in Thailand

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and units from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 departed Laem Chabang, Thailand, following a 4-day port visit, April 29.



NIMCSG conducted the routine port visit to further strengthen the bond with one of the United States’ oldest allies in the region.



“The alliance between the U.S. and Thailand represents one of the oldest and most significant partnerships between two nations, and for nearly two centuries, our countries have continued to expand diplomatic, security and economic ties,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, CSG 11. “The U.S.-Thai alliance has helped millions of people to enjoy better, safer lives. This port visit and continued cooperation between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy advances a free, safe and open Indo-Pacific.”



During the visit, Sailors participated in a series of community service projects and cultural tours in the area.



“Port visits are a time for Sailors to recharge by exploring local culture and participate in professional engagements and community relations projects. We are grateful to have this opportunity in Thailand,” said Capt. Craig Sicola, commanding officer, USS Nimitz. “Our Sailors were honored to visit this beautiful country and further our friendship with Thailand and the Thai people.”



The visit comes shortly after the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2023, one of the largest multilateral theater security cooperation exercises in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting the U.S. commitment to allies and partners and increasing interoperability in support of peace and stability.



CSG 11 is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG 11, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG11.

