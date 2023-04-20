Tripoli Officer Named NBSD’s Admin UVA of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) awarded the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Administrative Unit Victim Advocate (UVA) of the Year award to USS Tripoli officer Lt. j.g Zachary Aldrich, April 18, 2023.

Aldrich was recommended and selected for the award out of 475 credentialed UVAS attached to commands across NBSD.

Aldrich, a Colombia, Maryland native, has served as amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) administrative UVA since July of 2021, managing the ship’s SAPR program and providing SAPR training to over 4,400 Sailors in addition to his existing duties as a division officer and surface warfare officer.

“Receiving this award is very humbling and I am very grateful to the NBSD Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and team for the award,” Aldrich said. “To be recognized by leaders on the forefront of battling sexual assault in the military means the world.”

The Navy’s SAPR program supports victims of sexual assault by providing advocacy and access to resources such as counseling, guidance for reporting an assault and legal advice, which helps victims understand the military justice process.

Naval Base San Diego’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Kristin Kammermeier, presented the award to Aldrich on the ship’s quarterdeck.

“Lt. j.g. Aldrich has created an environment aboard Tripoli that encourages Sailors and Marines to come forward and seek help,” Kammermeier said.

Aldrich noted that Tripoli currently has one of the largest credentialed UVA rosters of any ship on NBSD, sporting six times the minimum requirement of two UVAs stationed aboard, as well as numerous volunteers who support the program.

Capt. John Kiefaber, Tripoli’s commanding officer, praised Aldrich for his efforts.

“The Navy has zero tolerance for sexual assault and Lt. j.g. Aldrich did an outstanding job upholding the Navy’s values and policies,” Kiefaber said.

April is recognized as sexual assault awareness and prevention month by the military.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. It is in a scheduled maintenance availability.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and would like help, please visit Safehelpline.org or call 877-995-5247.

