    DEPUTY CHIEF SCIENTIST VISITS BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.,

    Dr. Michele Gaudreault, Deputy Chief Scientist, Space Operations Command, visited Buckley Space Force Base to meet with leadership of Space Base Delta 2, Space Delta 4, the 2nd Space Warning Squadron and the 11th Space Warning Squadron April 28, 2023.

    Dr. Gaudreault first met with Space Base Delta 2 leadership, comprised of U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Clay, Space Base Delta 2 vice commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Shurchay, senior enlisted leader of Space Base Delta 2 for an office call.

    She then transitioned into a visit to Space Delta 4, where she met with U.S. Space Force Col. Miguel Cruz, Space Delta 4 commander, for an office call with their team.

    Her final part of the trip comprised of two tours, the first being with the 2 SWS, and the second being with 11 SWS.

