ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected Sterling, Virginia, resident DeLisa Kviz as one of its Civil Servants of the Year.



The St. Paul District presents this award annually to its top employees. Kviz, chief of the finance and accounting branch in our resource management division, was given the award for customer service.



Kviz proved herself to be an invaluable member of the district’s team and is relied upon for her outstanding support, professionalism and commitment. She expertly led her team to ensure the district financial transactions met the standards necessary for a clean audit opinion for the fifteenth straight year in a row.



“DeLisa has been our district’s finance and accounting officer for the past 18 years, where she has dedicated herself and her finance and accounting team to provide excellent customer service to the district,” said Amy Rothstein, St. Paul District resource management chief and Kviz’s supervisor. “Her professionalism, determination and advice to the district has been instrumental to ensuring our district receives the best possible service.”



During a recent database outage, Kviz researched tangible solutions to ensure mission execution continued. She is highly regarded by her subordinates, coworkers and peers within the region for her technical knowledge, analytical abilities and willingness to share knowledge.



The Civil Servant of the Year award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the Great Northern Building located in St. Paul.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 16:31 Story ID: 443661 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Hometown: STERLING, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers awards Sterling, Virginia, resident with Civil Servant of the Year honor, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.