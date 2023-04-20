Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers honors its Fargo, North Dakota, office with Civil Servants of the Year recognition

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Story by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected the Western Area Office based in Fargo, North Dakota, as one of its Civil Servants of the Year recipient.

    The St. Paul District presents this award annually to its top employees. The Western Area Office was selected for the Team Award.

    The Western Area Office demonstrated exceptional skill and proven resilience while administering around $100 million in civil works construction workload in 2022. Their ability to recruit, train and mentor new staff while administering critical dam-safety construction is unmatched. The safety-focused mindset of the staff facilitated nearly 750,000 workhours of construction without any major accidents, establishing them as a beacon of excellence within the industry.

    “The Western Area Office is a great group of professionals and it’s an honor to work with them,” said Virginia Regorrah, area engineer office supervisor. “They have come together from many different parts of the country, different disciplines, different backgrounds to very quickly form a cohesive team making a meaningful impact to the construction and completion of the projects for which we are responsible, including the Fargo, North Dakota/Moorhead, Minnesota Metro Area Flood Risk Management Project.”

    The Civil Servant of the Year Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the Great Northern Building located in St. Paul.

    The Western Area office team members include:

    Wayne Arnold
    Mathew Andersen
    Sanjay Bimali
    Jack Carter Jr.
    Jerry Cudney
    April Erickson
    Clarence Fredericks
    Anthony Feilzer
    Adam Gamblin
    Dominick Holloway
    Gregory Hammons
    Shane Hargreaves
    Carnot Joseph
    Roy Lawson
    Kambili Nkem-Ossai
    Virginia Regorrah
    Vincent Schuyler
    Rebecca Smith
    Thomas Schmit
    Robert Slininger
    Richard Tollefson
    Aung Win
    Randal Melby


    -30-

