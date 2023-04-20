May 2023 Command Message: Honoring Fort Bragg’s rich history

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Welcome to the Fort Bragg Paraglide’s final edition before its redesignation as the Fort Liberty Paraglide.



May is National Military Appreciation Month. This month includes Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Armed Forces Day, and Memorial Day, in which we remember and honor the service and sacrifices of all who have served and the Families who are left behind.



This year is significant as we reflect on our time at Fort Bragg and move toward the final steps to redesignation as Fort Liberty. We move forward not to erase history or to forget the sacrifices of those who have served honorably at this installation, but to instead create a brighter future with a name that represents and encompasses the individuals who call this installation home.



One of the events we do to keep our history alive is the Run, Honor, Remember. I encourage all who can attend this year’s Run, Honor, Remember event to join us at 8 a.m. May 20 at Hedrick Stadium. This annual event honors service members who have died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001. More than 7,000 boots are lined up on the field, each representing a fallen service member.



It is an incredibly moving display and a reminder never to forget our past and the many sacrifices made by our brave heroes. The boots will remain displayed through Monday, May 22, for those wishing to pay their respects.



In less than a month, we will redesignate to Fort Liberty. Those who came before us, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who served, and who are currently serving this incredible installation, will be honored through the Sunset Liberty March, which begins on June 1. This inaugural march takes place at sunset and continues 365 days a year in honor and memory of the rich history of this installation we will call Liberty on June 2, honoring the legacy of liberty built by the many men and women while assigned at our installation solemnly honoring veterans, past, present, and future.



The Sunset Liberty March is a half-mile march starting at Honeycutt and Liberty Trail, ending near R. Miller Street (formerly Randolph Street). Planning for the trail includes a monument at the trail’s end and markers along the path capturing historical events and preserving our rich history.



As sunset approaches, a designated service member or veteran will conduct this march and render honors in front of the monument. Volunteers wishing to sign-up for a given day can do so through a website currently being designed.



Stay tuned to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page for coverage of the Sunset Liberty March and the Redesignation Ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/BraggParaglide and for further updates and information on both events.



Please join us at these events and the many family-friendly activities taking place this month.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:



• Fort Bragg Fair – May 3-14

• EFMP Understanding the IEP Process – May 5

• CG Scramble – May 5

• Commander’s Cup Preseason Softball Tournament – May 5-6

• Family Fun Day – May 6

• Get Golf Ready – May 6

• South Commissary Sidewalk Sale – May 5-7

• Basic Car Maintenance – May 9

• Get Golf Ready – May 9

• Commander’s Cup Softball League – May 9-July 28

• DPW Arbor Days – May 10

• BOSS Healthy Cooking Class – May 11

• North Commissary Sidewalk Sale – May 11-13

• BOSS Intro to Jiu-Jitsu – May 12

• Cosplay & comics Day – May 13

• Mother’s Day Brunch – May 14

• Women’s Softball League – May 16-June 15

• Community Action Council – May 17

• S.T.E.A.M. Tornadoes and Storm Science – May 17

• Are You Ready for Retirement? – May 18

• Wine and Gold – May 18

• BOSS CPR – May 19

• BOSS Concealed Carry Class – May 19

• Run, Honor, Remember – May 20

• 12 Hour Frenzy – May 20

• BOSS Indoor Rock Climbing – May 22

• EFMP Becoming your Child’s Best and Most Effective Advocate – May 22

• All American Week – May 22-25

• LinkedIn Makeover – May 23

• EFMP Social Skills Game Night – May 23

• EFMP Coffee and Conversations ASD Support Group – May 25

• BOSS Dungeons and Dragons Night – May 25

• Smith Lake Beach and Pools Open – May 26

• Super Saturday BINGO – May 27

• BOSS Paintball – June 1

• Sunset Liberty March – June 1

• Redesignation Ceremony – June 2

• CG Scramble – June 2

• Get Golf Ready – June 3

• Sew What Country Cats – June 6

• Summer Reading Program Kick-Off – June 7