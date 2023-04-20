Lakewood High School Student receives Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship

LAKEWOOD, Colorado - (April 27, 2023) Marissa "Nael" Karpinski, 17, of Lakewood, Colorado, a senior attending Lakewood High School, was awarded the Naval Reserve Office Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship in the amount of $200,000 during a ceremony held at the school. Presenting the award were Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain’s Enlisted Production Officer Lt. Vashthai Wallace, Petty Officer First Class Shelbi Lowe and Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Kerbs. Karpinski will attend Cornell University in New York this fall with a major in economics. “Right now, what I want to be in the Navy is a Surface Warfare Officer,” said Karpinski. The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can focus on their studies without worrying about finances before starting a debt-free career in the Navy as a Commissioned Officer. For more information on the NROTC program, visit www.navy.mil. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas, providing Navy Recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices.

(U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Wheeler, NTAG Rocky Mountain Public Affairs/Released)

