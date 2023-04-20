Elated runners take on a 4-mile trail of muck

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Service Members and their Families participate in Fort Bragg’s first Mud Run hosted...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Service Members and their Families participate in Fort Bragg’s first Mud Run hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at McKellar’s Lodge, April 22, 2023. The run consisted of 12 obstacles to overcome on a trail wandering in and around the forest surrounding McKellar’s Lodge for those who were tough enough to face the muddy trail. (Photos by Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - In the inaugural Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Mud Run, competitors were covered in slimy, squishy, damp, and dark brown muck on a Saturday morning, April 22. The slimy stuff covered more than 130 people from head to toe and everywhere in between.

The event was not for individuals who are easily offended or whose only experience with filth is a spa day mud treatment.

The run consisted of 12 obstacles to overcome on a trail wandering in and around the forest surrounding McKellar’s Lodge for those who were tough enough to face the muddy trail.

The sold-out event had a pre-determined number of slots for runners but had a post-race party anyone could attend. The post-race party featured cold beverages and food for purchase, music, bounce houses and games.

Check-in for registered participants started at 7 a.m. with the first challengers starting at 8 a.m. Ten total waves participated, starting every 10 minutes.

“Registration for the free event closed fast,” said Washington D.C. native Capt. Ladonna Carney, Bravo Company Commander of the 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade. “The hurdles in both directions were the most challenging as I knocked down a few, but I got up again.”

“I completed inflatable obstacle courses before, but nothing like this,” said Hampton, Virginia native Chief Warrant Officer 2 Quintin Callahan, the 319th Intelligence Electronic Warfare’s Platoon Leader. “The cargo net crawl obstacle was the most challenging for me.”

Many local vendors were also at the event supporting the runners and their Families before and after the muddy experience. In a special appearance from the Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, he also expressed his support in congratulating the accomplished participants in the first mud run at Fort Bragg.