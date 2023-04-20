Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Change of Office

The Program Management Office 555 (PMO 555), Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) held a Change of Office ceremony, April 28, at which Capt. Warren LeBeau was relieved by Capt. Luke Greene as Program Manager, PMO 555, a program management office within Program Executive Office Industrial Infrastructure.



Mark Edelson, Program Executive Officer for Industrial Infrastructure, was the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Edelson commended LeBeau for his steadfast leadership and innovation. LeBeau oversaw the SIOP program office from February 2021 to April 2023. LeBeau championed the program’s modeling and simulation analysis, which will ultimately inform the shipyard re-design and enable increased productivity.



At the ceremony, LeBeau said, “SIOP’s strength resides in the innovative integration of industrial process modeling, digital simulation, infrastructure planning, design and construction. I am extremely proud of the PMO 555 team in developing this blueprint for modernizing the Navy’s public shipyards.”



Edelson addressed Greene regarding the importance of his new role to the security of the Nation, noting “[The four public] shipyards are steeped in history, having supported the Navy’s evolution from sail to steam to nuclear power. So, the task at hand is to bring vital infrastructure that is centuries-old into the modern era.” He also expressed his confidence in Greene, praising his three decades of service to the Navy, engineering background and program management expertise.



Greene assumes command of SIOP after serving as Deputy Program Manager since July 2022 and Seabee tours as a company commander with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 113 (NCMB 113), Operations Officer with Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, and commanding officer of NCMB ONE. Among other duties, he has also served as a planner with Public Works Branch, Marine Corps Base Quantico; construction manager with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington; and Executive Officer of NAVFAC Washington.



To mark the occasion, Greene remarked, “I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead this talented team. The program is a strategic imperative and I look forward to working with the many stakeholders to optimize and recapitalize our Nation’s public shipyards for the fleet.”



SIOP is a holistic investment plan that integrates all infrastructure and Industrial Plant Equipment (IPE) investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements, as well as improve Navy maintenance capabilities by expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration.

