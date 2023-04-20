DCSA Revamps Website Featuring Enhanced Digital Experience, New Capabilities

QUANTICO, Va. – The redesigned Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) public website – launched on April 26 – is enhancing and enriching users’ digital experience with increased functionality and navigation capability to DCSA content and services.



DCSA audiences from government customers and the Department of Defense to cleared industry and security clearance applicants have been apprised via the agency’s social media platforms about the total redesign that presents a fresh layout with myriad new features and capabilities.



The online experience begins at the DCSA website’s homepage - www.dcsa.mil - which enables navigation to all levels of the website. The agency’s mission as America’s Gatekeeper is prominently displayed with links to mission areas and content for human resource professionals, applicants and facility security officers (FSOs).



Industry security professionals have quick access to DCSA information, requirements and guidance related to operations, facility clearances, system authorizations, and FOCI (foreign ownership, control or influence).



Moreover, the website’s redesign provides industry FSOs with a one stop shop for the information, guidance and tools required to oversee their security programs in its new National Industrial Security Program (NISP) pages.



The website is organized on every page to enable key users to quickly and easily find information.



For example, the homepage provides a security or human resources professional with links to start a background investigation or to check status of an investigation, adjudication or clearance. Access to systems, applications, billing rates and resources is easy.



Military, government or cleared contractors looking for security education, training and certification can quickly locate the necessary information and courses in the Security Training Page.



Security clearance applicants who need guidance on the investigations and clearance process can have their background investigation questions answered in the DCSA website pages designated for clearance applicants.

The Careers Page is user friendly for students or experienced job seekers looking for current and easily accessible career related content from job opportunities and the application process to student and veteran programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 15:13 Story ID: 443647 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DCSA Revamps Website Featuring Enhanced Digital Experience, New Capabilities, by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.