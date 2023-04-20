Chemical Corps colonel concludes 30-year Army career at premier all hazards command

Photo By Marshall Mason | U.S. Army Col. Brant D. Hoskins retired during a widely attended retirement ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | U.S. Army Col. Brant D. Hoskins retired during a widely attended retirement ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, April 27. A native of Albany, Oregon, Hoskins is the former deputy commanding officer and operations officer for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army Chemical Corps colonel concluded 30 years of service during a ceremony at the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command, April 27.



Col. Brant D. Hoskins retired during a widely attended retirement ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Hoskins retired together with Lt. Col. Ronald C. Lenker, the Nuclear Disablement Team 2 leader, at a joint retirement ceremony.



A native of Albany, Oregon, Hoskins is the former deputy commanding officer and operations officer for the 20th CBRNE Command.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The one-of-a-kind command is home to 75 percent of active-duty U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Hoskin’s portion of the joint retirement ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command.



Hood thanked Hoskins for his service and highlighted the colonel’s focus on leadership and education. In addition to graduating from Southern Oregon State College, which is now called Southern Oregon University, Hoskins also earned master’s degrees in Adult Education, Theater Operations and Strategic Studies.



The commanding general also emphasized the important role that Hoskins had played in supporting maneuver formations throughout his career.



“Today, we stop and think about why the 20th exists,” said Hood. “We enable lethality. We enable commanders to have freedom of action so they can make timely decision.”



During his 30 years in uniform, Hoskins has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia and Germany. He said his Bosnia deployment in 1997 – 1998 is particularly memorable.



“I got a lot of satisfaction out of helping the people in Bosnia,” said Hoskins. “We were there immediately after the ceasefire during the winter and those people were in really bad shape. It was a privilege to help them get back on their feet.”



Hoskins commanded the 89th Chemical Company, 110th Chemical Battalion (Technical Escort) and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. He was also a Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction planner at 20th CBRNE Command.



Hoskins said serving in the U.S. Army was his lifelong goal and that he was inspired to serve by the military comic books.



“I wanted to join the Army since I was a little boy,” said Hoskins. “I have a family history of service in the Army and it seemed like the best fit for me.”



The U.S. Army colonel said he will miss the Soldiers and Army civilians that he has served during his three decades in uniform.



“I have had many highlights but what sticks out the most is the incredible people that I have met all around the world,” said Hoskins. “I would have never had that opportunity if I had not joined the Army.”



His advice to the Soldiers following in his footsteps is straightforward.



“I think of three top things are to focus on the mission, respect and take care of people and they will take care of you and don’t quit on anything,” said Hoskins.